Short Interest in Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Grows By 2,766.7%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 2,766.7% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBCC opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Long Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Long Blockchain Company Profile

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name. In addition, the company focuses on developing and investing in blockchain technology solutions.

