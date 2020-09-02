Short Interest in Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Grows By 2,766.7%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 2,766.7% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LBCC opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Long Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Long Blockchain Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Long Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Long Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.