Short Interest in Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Grows By 300.0%

Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEAT stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.51.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

