Short Interest in Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Grows By 300.0%

Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LEAT stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.51.
About Leatt
