Short Interest in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Grows By 1,400.0%

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LSBK opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.59. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 16.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Lake Shore Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

