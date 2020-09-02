Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Rises By 2,266.7%

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 2,266.7% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IDTY stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Ipsidy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

