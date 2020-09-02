Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Rises By 2,266.7%

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 2,266.7% from the July 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IDTY stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Ipsidy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About Ipsidy
Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.