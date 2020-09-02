Short Interest in Graystone Company Inc (OTCMKTS:GYST) Expands By 367.5%

Graystone Company Inc (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 367.5% from the July 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GYST opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Graystone has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

