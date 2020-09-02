Short Interest in Graystone Company Inc (OTCMKTS:GYST) Expands By 367.5%

Graystone Company Inc (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 367.5% from the July 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS GYST opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Graystone has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Graystone Company Profile
Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.