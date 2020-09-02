Short Interest in EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Increases By 232.0%

EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 232.0% from the July 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR

Eurobank Ergasias SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

