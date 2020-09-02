Short Interest in Capital Power Corp (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Increases By 341.1%

Capital Power Corp (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, an increase of 341.1% from the July 30th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.1 days.

CPXWF stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPXWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.