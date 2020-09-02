Short Interest in Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Declines By 89.6%

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the July 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

BRDCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bridgestone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

