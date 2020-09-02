Short Interest in BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Expands By 200.0%

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCHEY opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

About BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

