Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Drops By 44.0%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the July 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barco in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCNAF opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Barco has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.70.

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

