Short Interest in Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Rises By 27.4%

Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the July 30th total of 503,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Azimut alerts:

AZIHF stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Azimut has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.