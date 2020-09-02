Short Interest in ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Expands By 400.0%

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital cut ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.82. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.96.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.75). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

