Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SCVL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of SCVL opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $463.30 million, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.