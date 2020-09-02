ShipChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $138,628.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042030 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.72 or 0.05627337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035599 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.