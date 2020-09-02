ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 110.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 66.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $470,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $496.91 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $497.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

