Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Position Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,996 shares of company stock worth $417,644. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

