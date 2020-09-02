ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

SCSC stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.86.

SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

