ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.
SCSC stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.86.
SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
