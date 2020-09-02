ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCSC. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

SCSC stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.86. ScanSource has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $625.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.32.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ScanSource by 250.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 296.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 40.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

