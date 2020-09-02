ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCSC. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.
SCSC stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.86. ScanSource has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $625.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ScanSource by 250.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 296.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 40.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
