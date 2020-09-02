Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.