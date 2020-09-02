Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.34

Salazar Resources Ltd (CVE:SRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 93000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 million and a PE ratio of -43.75.

About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 30,327 hectares in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

