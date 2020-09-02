RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.22. RTG Mining shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.32 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

Get RTG Mining alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Charles Hains acquired 16,760,550 shares of RTG Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$901,717.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,990,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,990,091.59.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.