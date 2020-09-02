RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 178500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of $680,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About RT Minerals (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River properties; and the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine, South Wawa, Ballard Lake, and Dog Lake properties located in Wawa, Ontario.

