Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:RST opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 0.76. Rosetta Stone has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RST. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 867,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 358,033 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 163,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 123,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

