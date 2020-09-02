Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

