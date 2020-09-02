Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a growth of 346.7% from the July 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

RYCEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

