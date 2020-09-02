Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 45.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,420.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock worth $3,914,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $233.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

