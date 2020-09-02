Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock valued at $483,026,134. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $165.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.