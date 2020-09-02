Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWK stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $65.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

