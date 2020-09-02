Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,743 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 950.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.