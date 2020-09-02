Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 240 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 851.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

