Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 17,388 Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 619.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHAT opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $64.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

