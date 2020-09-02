Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

