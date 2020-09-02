Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $742,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 38.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,140 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,653,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,339,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,745,000 after buying an additional 302,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

