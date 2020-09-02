Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $715,000 Position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Gorman-Rupp worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 31.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

