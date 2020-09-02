Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $714,000 Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Fortive by 86.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,947 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,849 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 53.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,230 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 24.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,086,000 after buying an additional 760,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,331,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

In other Fortive news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 1,402,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $101,045,628.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,885,686.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

