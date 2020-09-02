Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 61.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after buying an additional 190,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.44. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $142.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

