Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $658,000 Stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 5,350.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 103.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

