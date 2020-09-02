Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,452,607.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.