Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $66,394,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 394.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,988,000 after purchasing an additional 569,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 743.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 469,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 343.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 199,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $21,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 141.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

