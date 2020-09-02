Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,000 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $1,434,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $43,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,996,738 shares of company stock worth $61,311,893.

Shares of PINS opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

