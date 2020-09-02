Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 11,585 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 6,620.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Green Dot by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $227,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Green Dot by 39.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $849,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,688. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

