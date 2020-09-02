Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 9,556 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 657.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 1,598.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,460 shares of company stock worth $92,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

