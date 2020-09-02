Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 740 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $165.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

