Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 17,557 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,096 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377,810 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 47.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after buying an additional 15,101,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after buying an additional 3,690,616 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $348,751,000 after buying an additional 1,171,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after buying an additional 1,983,753 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

