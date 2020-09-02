Robert Frati Sells 5,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 326,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $141,850.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $371,444.08.

On Friday, July 17th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $160,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $153,250.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $163,950.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00.

WORK stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the first quarter worth $45,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WORK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

