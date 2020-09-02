Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.86). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $2,467,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,049 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,154,967.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,728 shares of company stock worth $5,266,265 over the last three months. 9.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,319,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after buying an additional 1,448,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 107,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

