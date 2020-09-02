resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Stock Price Up 11.2%

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s stock price was up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 244,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,201,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.44.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that resTORbio, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 371.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of resTORbio during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

