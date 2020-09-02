Request (REQ) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Request has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, Coineal and WazirX. Request has a total market capitalization of $31.04 million and $547,419.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.22 or 0.05629804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035997 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,641,660 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, Gate.io, Coineal, Kyber Network, WazirX, Koinex, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, COSS, Binance, Huobi Global, GOPAX, Mercatox, Bitbns, CoinPlace and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

