Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 58.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 319,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

