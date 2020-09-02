ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $50,295.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00058768 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00725282 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.37 or 0.01893074 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,443.41 or 1.00587474 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00139785 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, Upbit, Crex24, Bisq, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

